INSTANT MBA: Make Every Day A Clean Slate

Photo: HarveyMackayJobs / YouTube

Today’s advice comes from leadership expert Harvey Mackay at Inc.com. “How often have you been tempted to throw in the towel after losing a big sale or watching a million-dollar deal fall through, only to have your luck turn a day or two later?”



Running a startup is bound to be filled with wild ups and downs from day to day, but dwelling on every mishap will only impede your ability to move forward, Mackay says. The same is also true on the flip side.

Mackay, who gives sale advice in “The Mackay MBA of Selling In The Real World,” says it’s important for leaders to keep their staff focused throughout the volatility. One way to do this is by using the “24-hour rule,” a concept he picked up from former Miami Dolphins football coach Don Shula.

According to the rule, you should constantly look forward to what’s coming next, whether today was a failure or success. You only get 24 hours max to celebrate a win or sulk about a loss as much as you can.

After that, it’s crucial that you move on fully focused on the next day’s challenges. When you are too focused on what happened the day before, you often miss out on big opportunities, says Mackay. And your customers will notice.

“Learn from the past, but don’t live there. Build on what you know so that you don’t repeat mistakes. Resolve to learn something new every day. Because every 24 hours, you have the opportunity to have the best day of your company’s life.”

