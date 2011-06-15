INSTANT MBA: Look For People With Uncommon Sense, Not MBA's

Photo: UniWorld

Today’s advice comes from a New York Times interview with UniWorld Group CEO Byron Lewis Sr:“I’m not as interested in M.B.A.’s as I might have been. I respect people for what they bring. I’m looking for people who have common sense, common decency. But I’m primarily looking for people who have uncommon sense because that’s where genius comes from. Uncommon sense is what Bill Gates and certain people have.”



Lewis says he doesn’t believe in formulas, but integrity. He says people with integrity feel not only loyal to the company, but to an idea.

“Change can only come from people who feel free and have the courage to stand up for what they believe.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]er.com. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.