INSTANT MBA: Look For Clear Ideas That Can Be Explained In 30 Seconds Or Less

Today’s lesson comes from Catherine Winder, president and executive producer of Rainmaker Entertainment:



“Our main initiative is encouraging staff to develop ideas for stories using the characters we created as our company mascots, and to describe their ideas to us in 15 to 30 seconds.

If we like the core idea, we’ll work with them to develop the story so that the short can be produced. If you can be concise and come up with your idea in a really clear way, it means you’re onto something. In my experience, if you give someone a minute, you’re going to get five minutes.”

