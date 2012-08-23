INSTANT MBA: Like A Movie, You Should Build Buzz Around Your Business Long Before It Opens

Photo: Entrepreneur

Today’s advice comes from Marissa Lippert, founder of Nourish, a nutritional consulting service, via Entrepreneur:

“I wanted to build momentum about my business as we were going through the process of building my store; build a little buzz, gain the support of others.”



The film industry is notorious for creating pre-launch buzz. For a film to generate any revenue, it needs to be marketed far in advance, giving movie-goers a significant amount of time to decide whether or not they want to spend money on a ticket. Businesses should operate with this movie-mentality; you want people to pay for your movie, so get them intrigued before you open up.

For $1,000 she paid a talented videographer to create a video of her browsing through the local farmers market, discussing the concept of the shop and the type of food she’d be using.

Aside from her blog and the video, she also uses social media to share updates on the retail space. This gets people excited to see the finished product. Businesses should use social media to get the buzz rolling.

“People want quick, soundbyte information in the form of visuals. These pictures can very easily go viral.”

