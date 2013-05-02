INSTANT MBA: Let Your Passions Design Your Career Path

Today’s advice comes from Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Omnimedia, via her post on LinkedIn:





“The best advice I’ve ever received was from my father when I was 12 years old and willing to listen. He told me that with my personal characteristics, I could, if I set my mind to it, do anything I chose … If you want to begin the journey to discover your entrepreneurial passion, you must first analyse your own interests, strengths, weaknesses, and desires; and then you must consider carefully how hard you want to work.”

After realising Wall Street wasn’t for her and even trying out a career in real estate, Stewart knows what it’s like to test the waters. Ultimately, you need to be honest with yourself about what your passions are and you will find the right career path for you. Settling for a job that you have no interest in is not the way to go. It’s best to think long and hard about what makes you happy and try and out several different jobs that are in line with your interests. Eventually, you will find the best fit for you. Stewart says let your likes and dislikes guide you, and always stay true to yourself.

“I have always found it extremely difficult to differentiate between what others might consider my life and my business. For me they are inextricably intertwined. That is because I have the same passion for both. Simply stated, my life is my work and my work is my life. As a result, I consider myself one of the lucky ones because I am excited every day: I love waking up; I love getting to work; I love focusing on a new initiative…I’ll never forget the favour my father did me when he instilled in me the tenacity I needed to build a career based on what I love most.”

