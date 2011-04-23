INSTANT MBA: Let Employees Do What They Want

Today’s advice comes from NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg:



“I’m a big fan of delegation.

I ran a company 24/7 worldwide with 10,000 people; now I have 300,000 people, but in this sense there is no meaningful difference between the company I ran before and this public institution.”

“If you want to attract good people, you have to align incentives with your objectives, let them make decisions, and make sure they have the backing of their boss.

You can’t have it both ways: You can’t hire people to run the company and then not let them do what they think is right.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.