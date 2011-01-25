INSTANT MBA: Let Employees Ask About Anything They Want

Today’s lesson comes from Jeremy Allaire, chairman and CEO of Brightcove, an online video platform for websites:



“In the last year, we grew to a size where I was feeling kind of out of touch with everybody, and that felt a little bit scary.

I actually was inspired by one of the rituals the founders of Google established…So every Friday at 10 a.m., we tell people: You’ve got an hour and we’re going to talk about anything.

It is completely open book, we could talk about anything, and people can ask any hard question. Not everyone shows up, because people have a lot going on. But it just creates this sense for people that they’ve got access to anything that’s going on in the company strategically. It’s a really helpful thing.”

