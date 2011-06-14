INSTANT MBA: Legacy Is A Stupid Thing

Photo: Ap

Today’s advice comes from Microsoft CEO Bill Gates’ interview with the Daily Mail:“Legacy is a stupid thing! I don’t want a legacy. If people look and see that childhood deaths dropped from nine million a year to four million because of our investment, then wow! I liken what I’m doing now to my old job.”



“I worked with a lot of smart people; some things went well, some didn’t go so well. But when you see how what we did ended up empowering people, it’s a very cool thing.”

Gates also said he was OK with being a geek if it meant studying a 400-page book on vaccines in order to challenge others to learn more.

“I’m a geek. I plead guilty. Gladly.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.