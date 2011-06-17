INSTANT MBA: If You Miss The "Shifts," You'll Miss The Future

Photo: IBM

Today’s advice comes from IBM CEO Sam Palmisano’s interview with Forbes:

“We invented the PC but viewed it incorrectly. We saw it as a gadget, a personal productivity tool. Unlike Intel and Microsoft, we didn’t see it as a platform. We missed the shift. So the lesson to me is you cannot miss the shifts. You have to move to the future.”



“I think everybody at IBM knows the early 1990s disaster and it’s in our fabric that you cannot miss the ship. That’s why at the end of the dot-com bubble we had our eyes on the next big things: RFID tags, smart phones, devices other than PCs.”

Palmisano, who is celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary, says that all the people who work for him have been with the company for 25, 30 or 35 years, unlike a lot of tech companies, which often fire old workers to bring someone new: “We don’t run that model.”

