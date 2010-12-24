INSTANT MBA: Learn How To Accept Failure And Move On

Today’s lesson comes from Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Gerber Enterprises:



“Contrary to popular belief, a smart captain does not go down with the ship. Don’t go on a fool’s errand for the sake of ego. If your idea doesn’t pan out, reflect on what went wrong and the mistakes that were made. Assess what you would have done differently. Determine how you will utilise these hard-learned lessons to better yourself and your future entrepreneurial endeavours. Failure is inevitable, but a true entrepreneur will prevail over adversity.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.