INSTANT MBA: Leaders Need To Solve Culture Problems As Quick As Possible

Vivian Giang
Hugh MartinStanford University

Today’s advice comes from Hugh Martin, chief executive of Sensity Systems, via The New York Times:
“When I have my staff meeting, we’ll talk about stuff and if I smell smoke anywhere, we are going to get to the bottom of it. I’m not going to give up until I understand, in my mind, everything that’s going on with that issue.”

Martin says he does this to understand every aspect of the business. This is critical since it’s often that leaders don’t always have a good understanding of every problem that happens in their company. To make sure your workers are engaged and happy, you need to “have a good nose for problems” and solve issues before they affect the rest of the team.

“I think it’s important that the C.E.O. understand the business at its very core. I cannot run a company where I don’t understand in my gut what’s going on or what’s important, whether it’s about manufacturing, R.& D., marketing or sales.”

