INSTANT MBA: Leaders Need To Solve Culture Problems As Quick As Possible

Today’s advice comes from Hugh Martin, chief executive of Sensity Systems, via The New York Times:

“When I have my staff meeting, we’ll talk about stuff and if I smell smoke anywhere, we are going to get to the bottom of it. I’m not going to give up until I understand, in my mind, everything that’s going on with that issue.”

Martin says he does this to understand every aspect of the business. This is critical since it’s often that leaders don’t always have a good understanding of every problem that happens in their company. To make sure your workers are engaged and happy, you need to “have a good nose for problems” and solve issues before they affect the rest of the team.

“I think it’s important that the C.E.O. understand the business at its very core. I cannot run a company where I don’t understand in my gut what’s going on or what’s important, whether it’s about manufacturing, R.& D., marketing or sales.”

