INSTANT MBA: Think About Your Business Beyond Your Tenure

Today’s advice comes from coverage of Dr Pepper Snapple CEO Larry Young’s speech in the Daily Texan:“I wanted to surround myself with successful people and I also realised that I had to build a team under me because when I was ready to go, anybody on my team could take my position.”



Young has spent 25 years working for beverage giant Pepsi, finally settling in the top spot for its Dr Pepper and Snapple brands when it formed in 2007. His innovative business techniques in the soft drink industry have drawn attention while he continues to build up the brands he oversees, as well as his team.

And that team, he says, has been carefully constructed around what the future of the company might require. That’s because it’s as necessary to consider the company beyond your tenure as it is to consider what your impact on it might be.

For Young, that means encouraging his staff to feel comfortable pulling the trigger on important decisions, and putting together a team of colleagues who he trusts to propel the company forward.

