INSTANT MBA: Know When To Pick Up The Phone Versus Sending An Email

Photo: Fast Company

Today’s advice comes from Aaron Kwittken, CEO and managing partner at Kwittken + Company Worldwide, via Fast Company: “I’m actually a huge fan of email, when it’s something that is not urgent or transactional; if its something you need to do to get the day done—whether it’s personal or professional.



But anything you have to think twice about it, anything you think might be sensitive or requires your relationship skills, you should absolutely pick up the phone.”

In business, sending an email or dialling a number is a judgement call, but it should be given thoughtful consideration. According to Kwittken, sensitive conversations should always be discussed via phone. Light conversations, like memos, new hires, assignments, etc. are appropriate conversations for email.

When discussing employee performance or mishaps in business transactions, it’s best to speak directly to someone. You wouldn’t (at least you shouldn’t) fire or hire someone via email, because it takes the physicality out of the situation, turning it into an insensitive exchange. The same goes for the interactions between a business owner or CEO and his clients and employees.

“Again, like anything else, if you have to think twice about it, you should pick up the phone. Don’t email.”

