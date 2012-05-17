INSTANT MBA: Know What Your Game Is, And Play It Tight

Photo: NowLive

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Sara Bordo, founder of NowLive:“Absolutely know what your game is, and play your game as tight and as focused as you can,” says Bordo. “Really be extraordinarily specific about what the company goal is.”



When Bordo started her entertainment production and streaming company, she saw her competitors losing focus. They would wander off to start all kinds of different ancillary businesses, and it left her space to do one thing and do it right.

It’s about staying true to that one thing, says Bordo. You have to grow into it, and climb the ladder to accomplish that one mission. That’s what she did with NowLive, and it’s a notion that has been infused into her company’s culture.

“For us I was really about having everybody fully to the core on board with the anchor mission,” says Bordo. “Do one thing perfectly, rather than trying to do four related things in a mediocre fashion. And stay really true to it.”

