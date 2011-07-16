INSTANT MBA: You Have To Change With Your Customers

Photo: Vimeo

Today’s advice comes from Puget Sound Energy CEO Kimberly Harris’ interview with The Seattle Times:“We have to change with our customers, and that’s not something our industry has done in the past. They say if Edison walked down the street, he would understand the business because we’re still providing service in about the same way we did 100 years ago.



“Traditionally our revenue comes from selling more — more kilowatts, more therms. Now we’re saying, ‘Use less.’ How a utility makes money needs to change in the future.”

Harris says that she used to be skipped over at parties when she said she worked for an utility company. So she’s changed her routine: “If I want to be sociable, I say I work for an energy company. But I think in the next 10 years, the utility part is going to be much more exciting.”

