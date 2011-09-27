INSTANT MBA: There Are No Problems, Just Problem People

AP



Today’s advice comes from Foxtel CEO Kim Williams’ interview with The Sydney Morning Herald:“I believe there’s no such thing as a difficult problem, there are only ever difficult people. Most problems have a natural solution and usually the only thing standing between the problem and the solution is someone else.”

Williams, who credits his background as a musician with making him a disciplined and focused leader, heads one of the largest entertainment companies in Australia. With the rise of digital media, Williams says, his industry has been thrown in surprising new directions. And navigating through drastic changes requires a strong leader.

There’s no scientific formula to management, Williams says. Fundamentally, managing employees is about judgment — judging who employees are, how they’re working, what they’re doing to succeed. Ultimately, he says, active communication is the lynchpin, and it’s always about the people: “You can’t run a business in a room with the door closed.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.