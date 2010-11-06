INSTANT MBA: Keep Great Ideas To Yourself

Photo: get-mrrd
Today’s lesson comes from Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx.
“[Do not] tell anybody your idea. But when I say that, I don’t mean the people who can move it forward. So don’t hold back the manufacturers. A lot of people get so paranoid they get in their own way.
Just hold back on checking in with all your loved ones, friends, and co-workers on the idea, and just quietly invest yourself in it, because ideas are really vulnerable at the moment you have them. A lot of great ideas are killed because people out of love and concern will say, well you know, if it’s such a good idea, why hasn’t somebody else done it.”
– Sara Blakely , founder of Spanx
