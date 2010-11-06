INSTANT MBA: Keep Great Ideas To Yourself

Photo: get-mrrd

Today’s lesson comes from Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx.



“[Do not] tell anybody your idea. But when I say that, I don’t mean the people who can move it forward. So don’t hold back the manufacturers. A lot of people get so paranoid they get in their own way.

Just hold back on checking in with all your loved ones, friends, and co-workers on the idea, and just quietly invest yourself in it, because ideas are really vulnerable at the moment you have them. A lot of great ideas are killed because people out of love and concern will say, well you know, if it’s such a good idea, why hasn’t somebody else done it.”

– Sara Blakely , founder of Spanx



Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.