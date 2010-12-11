INSTANT MBA: Keep An Eye On The Shopping Habits Of Generation Z For A Glimpse At Future Trends

Today’s lesson comes from Lockerz founder and CEO Kathy Savitt:



“Entrepreneurs should be looking closely at Generation Z as it relates to their business idea. Not only does this group have significant buying power, they also have tremendous influence over other generations and society as a whole. They are impossible to ignore.

Above anything else, Generation Z calls their own shots–they refuse to be dictated to. Whether it be by a clothing brand, a television network or a website. In essence, they are “curating” their own experiences from fashion to entertainment to communication. Entrepreneurs should take this to heart when building a business, enabling customers to “curate” the experience or content in some way.”

