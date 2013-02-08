INSTANT MBA: Just Do It

Photo: Rent The Runway

Today’s advice comes from Jennifer Hyman, CEO and co-founder of Rent The Runway, via The Huffington Post:“Just do it. There’s no benefit to saying, ‘I’m just doing this because it will get me to this new place,” or “I’m just going to go into this analyst program because it will prep me for X.’ If you’re passionate about something, go for it, because people are great at what they love and when they’re the happiest.”



Hyman knows it’s easy to come up with excuses as to why you’re not pursuing your passion. Following your dreams is no easy task, especially when you give up job security and a steady paycheck, but money isn’t everything in life. If you don’t feel fulfilled, you’ll never be happy. Seek out opportunities that put your talents to good use and reassure yourself that you’re getting the most out of what you have to offer.

“We’ve been brought up into a culture which is very much about preparedness: you go to the right middle school to get into the right high school to get into the right college, to get the right job after college. At a certain point, you need to turn around and say to yourself, do I love how I spend my day every single day? Is this the most effective use of my heart and my mind? I think if more people actually pursued what they loved, we’d have a lot more innovation and creativity.”

