INSTANT MBA: "Learn Fast, Fail Fast, Tweak Fast"

Photo: Courtesy of Lifeway

Today’s advice comes from Lifeway Kefir CEO Julie Smolyansky’s interview with Forbes:“Hindsight is 20/20. Just go do it. You don’t have experience until you have experience. Learn fast, fail fast, tweak fast.”



Smolyanksy took over her family’s business in 2002, when she was just 27 years old. In her years at the helm, annual sales have exploded from $12 million to $75 million. She credits her never-say-die attitude and her ardent commitment to success for the boom.

But it’s also important to build in a support system and flesh out expertise to ensure that kind of success is possible. Seeking out mentors helps, she says, as do leadership books, and vetting a team of personal advisers.

And after that, it’s time to confidently take charge.

“Know that you have power and use it … When all else fails, fake it ’til you make it.“

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.