INSTANT MBA: Be Humble — You Know You've Failed Before

Photo: Electronic Arts

Today’s advice comes from Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello’s interview with the New York Times:“You’ve got to find a way to be incredibly consistent, so when other people repeat the same thing it conjures up the same picture, the same vision for everyone else.”



As a business get larger, maintaining that uniformity is one of the most important factors in sustaining growth, Riccitiello says.

Being at the helm of a leading video-game developer, he’s under pressure to innovate in a fast-changing field. Particularly because the development of new products and services requires employees to deal with uncertain outcomes, all employees have to understand overarching objectives. They also need to have faith in their leaders.

A lack of clarity about the end game will chip away at employee confidence, as will cynicism among the top brass, Riccitiello says. To truly succeed, company leadership has to be genuine and up front about what’s working, what’s not, and what’s in store.

And that means a willingness to admit defeat or face failure when the situation calls for it. Without that, you’ll jeopardize your company’s chance to really thrive.

“I don’t think you can paint a picture, identify the foundational substance that is necessary to be consistent and get people on board, if you don’t have a certain humility that comes from knowing that you failed before and you’re willing to talk about that.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.