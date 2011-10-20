INSTANT MBA: "Recognition Is The Most Powerful Currency You Have"

MassWomen on YouTube



Today’s advice comes from Stella & Dot Co-founder and CEO Jessica Herrin’s interview with CNN:“Recognition is the most powerful currency you have, and it costs you nothing … It is the careful art of catching somebody doing something good that you want them to repeat.”

Herrin’s site, which prides itself on offering entrepreneurial opportunities to women by offering a platform for them to sell accessories online and through in-home boutique trunk shows, leaves her with roughly 10,000 mostly freelance, part-time stylists to oversee.

That’s a big job for the one-time WeddingChannel.com co-founder, but she credits a dogged commitment to honouring achievements to keeping her largely part-time staff going full throttle for the company.

She makes sure Stella & Dot provides training, so that stylists understand the company’s mission and how to succeed. She gets to know her employees as best she can — that means texting them, engaging via Facebook, and personally calling or emailing 10 of them each day. And when someone’s promoted, that’s when Herrin sends congratulatory flowers, champagne, or chocolates.

“When we recognise people we do it in a way that’s not preachy or demoralizing to others.”

