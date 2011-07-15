INSTANT MBA: "Ask A Huge Number Of Questions"

Photo: Rent The Runway

Today’s advice comes from Rent The Runway CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s interview with The Huffington Post:“Develop a network of mentors, ask a huge number of questions, start building a team at any level and have them teach you — sit with them. Jenny Fleiss and I have taken to sitting with our engineers to understand how they spend their day and how they’re motivated.



“I don’t think of careers from a functional perspective, or from a subject matter perspective. I think of careers as, how do you like spending the time in your day?”

Rent the Runway is an online mail-order service that rents designer dresses and accessories for a fraction of their original price.

