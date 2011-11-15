INSTANT MBA: It's Hard Work, But You Must Be Self-Reflective

Photo: Bloomberg

Today’s advice comes from Square CEO Jack Dorsey’s interview with Forbes:“It’s easier than ever to get started but … the easiness is balanced by stubbornness and unwillingness to change. It’s work. It’s not fun all the time to be self-reflective and self-aware. It means you have to do more work and we have to do more work.”



Dorsey, who rose to corporate prominence after founding Twitter, now heads up Square, a burgeoning company that’s quickly building steam through its discounted credit card processing service.

In a time when people are increasingly plugged in, Dorsey says, companies need to embrace any means available to test ideas. For Dorsey, that includes using social media as a sort of tech-based vehicle for instant feedback.

But when that consumer input pours in, it means taking it seriously and retooling if need be. And beyond that, it means not being daunted by the online utilities in the first place. But thinking critically about your own operations and innovations is the only way to truly advance them.

