INSTANT MBA: Saying 'I Don't Know The Answer' Makes You Sound Smarter

Today’s lesson comes from F. Mark Gumz, president and CEO of the Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

“If you don’t know the answer, say you don’t know the answer. People will accept that you don’t know the answer.

But what they can’t accept is if you tell them something that’s wrong, because they’re going to act on that. And then if you have to come back later with a different answer, you’ll lose credibility”

