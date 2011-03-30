INSTANT MBA: It's Not The CEO's Job To Call Out Employees Who Are Doing Things Wrong

Robert Holmgren



Today’s advice comes from Howard Schultz, the chairman and CEO of Starbucks:

“What I do is I observe [our chains]. Then, I either call the store or talk to the district manager. I say, ‘I was in this store and this didn’t feel right.’

“But my role as the head of the company, as a coach, and a mentor, is not to find people doing anything wrong.”

“In fact, I want to celebrate what they’re doing right.”

