INSTANT MBA: It's Not The CEO's Job To Call Out Employees Who Are Doing Things Wrong

Today’s advice comes from Howard Schultz, the chairman and CEO of Starbucks:
“What I do is I observe [our chains]. Then, I either call the store or talk to the district manager. I say, ‘I was in this store and this didn’t feel right.’
“But my role as the head of the company, as a coach, and a mentor, is not to find people doing anything wrong.”
“In fact, I want to celebrate what they’re doing right.”
