INSTANT MBA: It's Fine To Fail As Long As You Learn From It

Today’s lesson comes from Ron Ashkenas, a managing partner of Schaffer Consulting and a co-author of The GE Work-Out and The Boundaryless organisation:



“If you have specific areas of the business that you want to grow or improve, ask a team to conduct rapid-cycle 100-day experiments to test new ways of working.

Most important, make it explicit that failure is acceptable as long as something is learned.”

