INSTANT MBA: Innovators Ignore What Experts Say

Today’s advice comes from Patrick J. Howie, author of “The Evolution of Revolutions”:



“[To find the next big thing] you must find the subset of people in your field who understand what is wrong with the current approach/system/product and why it is wrong.

“The experts created the current approach and cannot truly see its deficiencies. The crowd can see the deficiencies, but does not understand why, so they do not know what it takes to improve.

“There is a group right now that is working on fixing a problem from the inside – these are the creators of the next big thing.”

