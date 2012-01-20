INSTANT MBA: Don't Be Afraid To Ask Dumb Questions

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from The New York Time’s Corner Office interview with American Public Media Group President Bill Kling.

“Too often, leaders fail because someone told them they can’t do it. If you don’t know what you can’t do, then you may well achieve it.”



Innovation and creative thinking are among the most important values leaders exhibit, Kling says.

Follow your gut instead of relying on what other people before you have done. You might not always have the right answers, but being open to failure and relying on your instincts will help you discover new approaches and perspectives that your competitors aren’t coming up with.

Time and time again, not following the mould has worked for some of the most successful companies. Be willing to ask dumb questions and encourage your employees to do the same.

“As soon as you get overly tied to the lessons you were taught in business school or elsewhere, I think you’re going to start doing it the way it’s been done in the past. And then you’re going to have a company that’s like those that existed in the past.”

