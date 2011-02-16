INSTANT MBA: If You've Never Failed At Anything, You're Not Trying Hard Enough

Judith Aquino

Burt Herman

Today’s lesson comes from Burt Herman, CEO and co-founder of Storify:

“You’re not trying hard enough if you’re not failing once in a while, we need to take chances and learn from our mistakes to move forward.”

 

 

 

 

 

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

 


Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.