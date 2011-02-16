INSTANT MBA: If You've Never Failed At Anything, You're Not Trying Hard Enough

Today’s lesson comes from Burt Herman, CEO and co-founder of Storify:





“You’re not trying hard enough if you’re not failing once in a while, we need to take chances and learn from our mistakes to move forward.”

