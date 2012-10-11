INSTANT MBA: You Need To Be Able To Reinvent Yourself When Starting A New Company

Photo: Eric Solheim via flickr

Today’s advice comes from Amra Tareen, Founder and CEO of Allvoices, via women2.0:“I was not from the Media Industry, I wasn’t a social marketing person. I was from telecom and software and marketing. So for me, it was reinventing myself from a telecom software person to a media person.”



A Harvard Business School graduate, Tareen started her career at Lucent Technologies before becoming a venture capitalist, then starting her own company, Allvoices.com. The company is a global news site comprised of freelance journalists reporting from all areas of the world.

Since Tareen’s background is in electrical engineering and business, she had little experience when it came to the media. If you’re changing fields, Tareen recommends seeking help from people you already know in your networks — even if they don’t have the specific expertise you’re looking for.

“It’s meeting the right people and getting introductions made. I would look at deals from [where I previously worked] and it was through those people that I would meet entrepreneurs and find the next people.”

