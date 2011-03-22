INSTANT MBA: If Your Company Screws Up, Say You're Sorry Like You Would To A Friend

Today’s advice comes from Jason Fried, the co-founder of 37signals, a Chicago-based software firm:



“People don’t judge you on the basis of your mistakes—they judge you on the manner in which you own up to them.

“In my experience, most

companies do a terrible job of taking blame. They lob press releases. Or they apologise for the inconvenience.

“Resist that temptation and

say you’re sorry like you’re apologizing to a friend. Be good—and your customers will be good right back to you.”

