INSTANT MBA: If Your Company Screws Up, Say You're Sorry Like You Would To A Friend

Today’s advice comes from Jason Fried, the co-founder of 37signals, a Chicago-based software firm:
“People don’t judge you on the basis of your mistakes—they judge you on the manner in which you own up to them.
“In my experience, most
companies do a terrible job of taking blame. They lob press releases. Or they apologise for the inconvenience.
“Resist that temptation and
say you’re sorry like you’re apologizing to a friend. Be good—and your customers will be good right back to you.”
