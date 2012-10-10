INSTANT MBA: If You Want To Know If Your Idea Is Worthwhile You Need To Execute

Photo: Alyson Dutch

Today’s advice comes from Alyson Dutch, CEO of Brown and Dutch Public Relations via Idea Mensch:“Execute. Execute. Execute. And do it immediately. You’ll find out if you were wrong pretty quickly.”



Alyson Dutch is a product PR specialist and the CEO of two companies — Brown and Dutch Public Relations and Consumer Products Events. She has worked with companies like Mrs. Fields Cookies, Metabolife, Swatch and even the Beach Boys. She’s also the author of The PR Handbook for Entrepreneurs.

With so much on her plate, it’s no wonder one of her biggest pieces of advice for entrepreneurs is to act fast. Anyone involved in a startup knows it’s difficult to balance a hectic schedule and make time for new ideas. Dutch explains that what matters is first finding out if those ideas are worthy of your time. She says she does this by moving at the “speed of light” when she comes up with an idea.

By going after an idea when you are excited about it, you will move forward full throttle without looking back. Finding out whether your idea has the potential to become a functional product or business sooner rather than later will save time and effort. You can move on to a new idea if the first doesn’t work. Once an idea that has gained momentum, Dutch’s advice is to keep a broad perspective.

“Make sure you keep a focus on the forest, at least for a certain period of time every day. Otherwise, you’ll get stuck in the trees.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.