INSTANT MBA: If You Haven't Gambled Everything, You Are Not In The Entrepreneur Club

“Every time we do something, there’s a risk/reward algorithm being calculated in our brain. Entrepreneurs, though, don’t need to be rewarded for risk, because they actually get utility out of risk itself.

I don’t care if you’re a billionaire. If you haven’t started a company, really gambled your resume and your money and maybe even your marriage to just go crazy and try something on your own, you’re no pirate and you aren’t in the club.”

