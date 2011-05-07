INSTANT MBA: If One Person Says It, A Hundred People Are Thinking The Same Thing

Today’s advice comes from SoulCycle founder Julie Rice.



“I have learned more about SoulCycle handing out towels and water at the front desk than I could have ever learned sitting in an office.

“I always say, ‘If one person has a suggestion and actually voices it, there are 100 people who were thinking the same thing.’

“Expect to do jobs you never dreamed you would know how to do.

“The first year we opened SoulCycle, I was learning how to change bike pedals while figuring out a marketing strategy. In order to understand your business and keep costs down, your best resource is you.”

