INSTANT MBA: If All You Care About Is The Bottom Line, It Will Kill You

Today’s lesson comes from Dylan Lauren, CEO and founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar, the world’s largest candy store.

“Success to me wasn’t always about sales numbers. It was about people loving their experience. Obviously we have to do well, and I think believing in it will make it more successful financially.”

“I don’t really look at the numbers. I obviously worry about it, but that’ll kill me if I focus on the bottom line every month and don’t enjoy the creative process.”

