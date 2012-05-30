INSTANT MBA: Your Idea Needs To Be More Than Statistics And Well-Planned Presentations

Chitra Narasimhan via Fast Company

Today’s advice comes from Chitra Narasimhan, managing director at Citi Ventures, via an interview with Fast Company.“Championing ideas with teams is one of the things that we do at Citi Ventures. First and foremost, believe in your idea. If you don’t believe in it, others are not going to believe in it either.”



Before presenting an idea to clients or fellow employees, you have to have a strong belief in them. Regardless of how presentable and prepared you may be, it’s easy for others to see whether or not you’re fully invested in your mission.

Narasimhan also advises individuals to “know your audience” and to deliver a pitch with passion and optimism. Spread a message that motivates you and be ready to address any concerns with confidence.

“If you go to a team with a fully baked idea, they’re going to tell you what’s wrong with it; make them part of the design process, and build support along the way. And most importantly, don’t forget the big picture: It’s easy to get caught up in the details, but don’t forget why you thought the idea was good in the first place.”

