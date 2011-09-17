INSTANT MBA: You Can't Be Recession-Proof, But You Can Be Recession-Resistant

Villa La Paws Resort and Spa



Today’s advice comes from Villa La Paws Resort and Spa president and CEO Tom Murray’s interview with The Arizona Republic:“We’re not immune to the economy. We’re not recession-proof, but we are recession-resistant. It gets back to providing that service level.”

Only after Murray retired from a 30-year career in the computer consulting industry did he realise he wasn’t quite ready to call it quits. He became bored with playing golf and tinkering around the house, and in 2005 opened Villa La Paws, a dog boarding and grooming spot that has thrived despite a sluggish economy.

Murray’s pet grooming and training courses have been surprisingly successful, which he in part attributes to his consciousness of his customers’ financial concerns in a recession.

He tailored his business to capitalise on that, offering discounted rates on certain days which he markets as “recession-buster days.” Unlike many other operations, especially dog-grooming ones, the recession has given Murray’s business a boost.

