INSTANT MBA: "How Do You Handle Stress?" Is One Interview Question You Should Never Skip

Today’s lesson comes from Kim Kleeman, founder of Shakespeare Squared:



“Stress is a huge issue, so the question I always ask people at

interviews is, do you know how you handle stress?

I don’t care how you cope. But I want to know that you’ve thought about it because I don’t want to find the answer when we’re on a tight deadline and you freeze up and I’m screwed.”

