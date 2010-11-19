INSTANT MBA: Striking The Right Balance Between Rigid And Flexible Management Will Motivate Employees

Photo: Joi Ito

Today’s lesson comes from Garrett Camp, Founder & CEO of StumbleUpon: “When you have the right level of flexibility and the right level of incentives, that’s when things can grow and develop well. If things are too rigid, people get frustrated. If they are really flexible—but there is no motivation to go out on a limb—things don’t happen.



I was used to being able to make a quick decision, and not really checking with too many people. For 15,000 makes a ton of sense. But for 15 it doesn’t. We needed that flexibility and incentives to keep growing and innovating. We realised that we could ask for 10 exceptions, each of which was going to be super hard, or we can just make one clean separation, one big transaction.”

– Garrett Camp, founder of StumbleUpon

