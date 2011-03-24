INSTANT MBA: Hire People With Vujà Dé

Today’s advice comes from Bill Taylor, the founding editor of Fast Company:



“Déjà vu means going into a situation you’ve never been in that feels like it was a previous life — like you’ve seen it before.”

“Vujà dé means looking at something you’re vastly familiar with in an entirely new light.

“Can you look at an industry you’ve been working in for 20 years and somehow look at it as though you’ve never seen it before? Can you use all of your expertise with a new set of eyes to develop a really distinctive, disruptive perspective for the future?

“Companies need those types of people to reinvent themselves.”

