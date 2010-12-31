INSTANT MBA: Hire People Who Are Smarter Than You

Photo: Lander Janssens

Today’s lesson comes from David Ogilvy, Co-Founder of Ogilvy & Mather Advertising:“If each of us hires people who are smaller than we are, we shall

become a company of dwarfs.



“But if each of us hires people who are bigger than we are, we shall become a company of giants.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.