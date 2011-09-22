INSTANT MBA: Hire People Smarter Than You

RyanAllis.com



Today’s advice comes from iContact CEO Ryan Allis’ interview with The Street:“What I try to do is hire people who are smarter and more experienced than I am. I’ve really had to learn not to micromanage. It’s hard but crucial. To grow a company, you need to hire smarter, more experienced people, give them clear metrics for success and the resources to carry out their tasks and then get out of the way and let those people get the job done.”

Allis co-founded email marketing firm iContact in 2003, and the 27-year-old has grown the company to 210 employees, 65,000 customers, and $38 million in annual sales. He attributes his entrepreneurial success to his initiative and savvy hiring.

But it goes beyond simply selecting qualified applicants, he says. If applicants know things you don’t, they can propel your business to a new level. When managers put personal pride aside, employees can carry a company farther, and in unanticipated directions.

Allis’ advice isn’t new, but it’s important to consider. Bestselling author Robert Kiyosaki included the wisdom in his book Rich Dad, Poor Dad and it’s been widely adopted — clearly, as in Allis’ case, to great ends.

