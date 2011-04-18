INSTANT MBA: Hey Executives, Spend At Least One-Third Of Your Work Day Away From The Office

Today’s advice comes from Leo Apotheker, CEO of Hewlett-Packard.



“You need to talk to as many people as you can find, you need to be outside of the company as well, so I spend a third of my time anywhere else except inside my office.

“And you need to be looking at a cross-section of the world and capture the information, distill it and try to provide the guidance and the direction you want the company to go.

“There are always issues that pop up that you can’t expect. You have to deal with that as well.

“If you want to be successful, do not have only yes-people around you. Have people who will challenge you, have people with different opinions, and provoke a discussion.”

