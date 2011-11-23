INSTANT MBA: "Really Great Marketing Is So Simple It Sounds Stupid"

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from Gibson Guitars CEO Henry Juszkiewicz’s interview with Alister & Paine:“Really great marketing is so simple it sounds stupid. It’s about your customer. The fact is that most businesses don’t think about the customer at all. At the very core of marketing is this relationship with the consumer.”



Juszkiewicz, a former investment banker, bought the big-name guitar company when it was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy in the mid-1980s.

Through a mix of innovative new advertising strategies, like buying commercial spots on a then-burgeoning new network called MTV, Juszkiewicz and his team resurrected the prominent American guitar brand.

A continued push to connect with customers has driven the 117-year-old company’s most recent success. What it comes down to is relationship building, he says. Viewing customers as people, rather than potential sales, is vital.

“It’s about emotions in humanity, not spreadsheets.”

