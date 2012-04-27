INSTANT MBA: Stop Doing Other People's Jobs

Photo: Photo by Isabelle Mills-Tannenbaum

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Helen Mills, owner of Helen Mills Event Space and theatre:“When I have led successfully it’s because I’ve enabled my team to do their job.”



Mills, who runs an events company in New York City, says the key to her success is choosing the right team and giving them everything they need to do their job well.

While leaders need to be available to answer and ask questions from their team, they must also recognise the value in their employees’ talents and give them room to succeed.

“I do find that leading is a collaboration because I find that there’s so much knowledge required to be successful that not one person can have all of it and one style will not lead to success.”

