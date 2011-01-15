INSTANT MBA: Having A Lot Of Money Sounds Really Great, But Don't Take More Than You Need

Judith Aquino

Today’s lesson comes from Fred Wilson, Managing Partner at Union Square Ventures and Flatiron Partners:

“Don’t take money you will never ever need. No matter what price and terms the money is offered, it has a cost.

Money is never free. If you have absolutely no need for the money then don’t take it.”

 

 

 

