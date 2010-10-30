INSTANT MBA: Growing Personal Brands Can Hurt Your Company

Today’s lesson comes from Tim Ferriss, the bestselling author of The 4-Hour Workweek and founder of BrainQuicken, a San Jose-based online company that sells sports nutrition supplements.





Unless you’re in one of a handful of businesses like public speaking, I think managing and growing a personal brand can be a huge distraction for company founders.

I see all of these entrepreneurs trying to collect Twitter followers, and it reminds me of a matador waving a red flag in front of a bull. In this case, the founders are the bull. The bullfighter moves the flag away, and the bull comes up with nothing but air…The product has to come first.



– Tim Ferries, author of The 4-Hour Workweek

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.