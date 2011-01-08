INSTANT MBA: Great Idea + Poor Execution = Failure

Today’s lesson comes from Evan Bailyn, an entrepreneur who has started and sold several companies, including First Page Sage:



“Ideas are great but they are far less valuable than good execution. Work with good executors and your company will grow.

If your company is ordinary but you have great execution you will do great. A great idea + poor execution and you will fail. Ideas are cheap!”

