INSTANT MBA: Good Teams Have Good Fights

Today’s advice comes from Google+ executive Vic Gundotra’s interview with McClatchy:



“We’re a heated team, a passionate team, lots of good fights, but it’s a team that is pretty amazing. Good people who are gelling together as a team.”

“You had to be pretty nutty. You had to be entrepreneurial. You had to be willing to take risks. There was very little reason to have faith that this effort would be more successful than the earlier ones.”

Gundotra, in charge of Google+ along Bradley Horowitz, says the team worked together on a single floor, this way they could have discussions and debates and trouble-shoot problems on the way to the restroom or to have lunch, without having to schedule a meeting.

